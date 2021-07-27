'Tragic and unfortunate circumstance': No charges pressed against Moline officer who hit and killed 13-year-old cyclist

The video shows Hubbard riding on the right side of the street as Pennachio approached. He turned left near 11th street and crossed in front of the squad car. Pennachio had about 1.5 seconds to react between the time Hubbard crossed into her lane and the time of the collision. She swerved into the northbound lane but was not able to miss the bicycle.

The report outlines Illinois laws regarding when police officers are given exemptions from general traffic regulations. According to Illinois law, officers can exceed the maximum speed limits when responding to an emergency, and police vehicles are not required to have their lights and sirens on when speeding, as long as they are acting with caution.

After the accident, Pennachio immediately called dispatch to report she hit a bicyclist, the report states. She also stopped in the road and jumped out of her car to check on Hubbard’s condition. After other officers arrived to assist in administering aid, Pennachio “sat on the curbside of the road due to her distraught condition. She was later transported to UnityPoint for hyperventilation and vomiting due to shock from the accident,” the report states.

"This incident is one of tragic and unfortunate circumstance, one not contemplated by criminal punishment. In reviewing this case, it is clear that many lives will never be the same," State's Attorney Dora Villarreal stated in the report. "We ask the community to join us in giving our heartfelt sympathy to everyone involved in this accident."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.