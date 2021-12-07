 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Train derailment near Warren Street in Davenport
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Train derailment near Warren Street in Davenport

  • 0
siren3

There is a train derailment near Warren Street in Davenport that will close down the area until noontime, Scott County Administrator Mahesh Sharma says.

There are no injuries reported, no damage and no reports of hazardous material spills, according to Scott County Emergency Management.

“As far as the county administration building, there is no concern expressed," Sharma said. "And, according to EMA, they just jumped the tracks or fell over. … So at this point there is no concern to (county administration), no concern to the area and according to Canadian Pacific they have it under control.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA Atlas V rocket launches, carrying laser technology

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News