STAFF
There is a train derailment near Warren Street in Davenport that will close down the area until noontime, Scott County Administrator Mahesh Sharma says.
There are no injuries reported, no damage and no reports of hazardous material spills, according to Scott County Emergency Management.
“As far as the county administration building, there is no concern expressed," Sharma said. "And, according to EMA, they just jumped the tracks or fell over. … So at this point there is no concern to (county administration), no concern to the area and according to Canadian Pacific they have it under control.”
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.