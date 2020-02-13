Tre Henderson found guilty of murder of 5-year-old. Youngster was beaten to death

The man charged with murder and two counts of child endangerment in the beating death of Ja'Shawn Bussell was found guilty Thursday in Scott County Courthouse.
Tre Henderson was found guilty of first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death. He will be sentenced April 1.
The 28-year-old Henderson must serve at least 25 years for the first-degree murder, and he can be sentenced to up to 50 years each on the charges of child endangerment-multiple acts and child endangerment resulting in death.
