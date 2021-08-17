Trial begins for Davenport man accused of strangling and abusing a 70-year-old man

Police say Gary left with the victim's property and car. He was driving the victim's car when he was arrested on January 8, 2020.

He was originally only charged with first-degree murder, burglary and robbery, but the sexual abuse of a corpse charge was added by prosecutors in February 2020.

Gary was also wanted in Rock Island County on charges of robbery, aggravated battery of a person 60 or older, and theft between $500 and $10,000, according to county court records. Those charges stem from an October incident in Rock Island.