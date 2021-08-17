Trial begins for Davenport man accused of strangling and abusing a 70-year-old man

A jury will decide the fate of a Davenport man accused of strangling 70-year-old man and stealing his car in January 2020.
Charlie Gary, 20, is charged with the first-degree murder of Robert Long, as well as first degree burglary, first-degree robbery and abuse of corpse — sex act. First-degree murder is a class A felony punishable by life in prison. The trial began in a Scott County courtroom Tuesday.
The prosecution contends Gary strangled Long and abused his body before stealing his car and other possessions. The defense argues Gary was a prostitute engaged in a sex act with Long when the older man died, and he took the possessions as payment.
With Long's family members in the courtroom, State’s Attorney Amy DeVine described the victim as a father and grandfather who had hired Gary in the past to do odd jobs. On January 3, 2020, she said, Gary went to Long’s house to ask if he wanted the driveway shoveled. Long declined, and Gary pushed his way into the house and strangled Long, committed a sex act on his dead body and stole his television, laptop, cellphone and car.
Long’s son, Nathan Long, found his father's body on January 7, 2020. Gary was arrested driving Long’s car the following day. The laptop, cellphone and TV had been pawned before Gary was arrested, Devine said.
Gary told police he strangled Long, Devine said.
Scott Kamin, Gary’s defense attorney, argued Gary and Long had engaged in sex on previous occasions. This time, they were engaged in sexual asphyxiation — choking someone to increase their sexual pleasure — when Long died. Kamin argued Long's death should be considered involuntary manslaughter.
Kamin said Long usually paid Gary for sex, but on that day said he didn't have any money. Gary took his possessions as payment. The jury should consider charges of involuntary manslaughter and theft, not murder, burglary, robbery or sexual abuse of a corpse, he argued.
Kamin said during a police interview, Gary was asked about his relationship with Long, but he was hesitant to discuss it because his mother would find out and wouldn’t approve.
Gary’s mother, Patricia Kalu, is on a list of potential witnesses filed Monday by the defense. According to a description of what Kalu's testimony may contain, Gary and Kalu worked for Long for about two years, and Long sometimes loaned Gary his car so Gary could go shopping for Long.
The prosecution called three witnesses Tuesday before the court adjourned for the evening. The jury heard from two Davenport police officers who responded to the scene on January 7, and Long’s granddaughter, Brianna Bartlett.
After court adjourned for the day, Long’s son, Nathan Long, talked outside the courthouse about the shock he felt when he found his father’s body.
“I don’t think I could think for the next two weeks,” Nathan said in an interview.
Nathan said he didn’t want to touch Long’s body, but the 911 operator encouraged him to check for signs of life. He said Robert hadn't answered or returned phone calls for a few days, which was out of character, so he went to check on him.
Nathan also said the family asked the prosecution not to offer Gary plea deals prior to the trial.
Previous coverage:
The defense filed a motion in Scott County court Tuesday to excuse certain prospective jurors. Three jurors are listed by their ID numbers with explanations of why they shouldn't be involved in the case. One reportedly has a daughter who used to work with the prosecutor, and one is reportedly friends with two of the testifying officers and someone else who used to work with the prosecutor. The third challenged juror reportedly "reacted strongly against evidence of being gay."
The defense also filed a list of potential witnesses for the trial, which will begin in Scott County court once jury selection is complete. The list includes Gary's mother, Patricia Kalu, and several people who Gary and Kalu worked for mowing lawns, shoveling driveways and performing other chores.
According to a description of what Kalu's testimony may contain, Gary and Kalu worked for Long for about two years, and Long sometimes loaned Gary his car so Gary could go shopping for Long.
The testimony description of another potential witness, Lawrence Miles, states that Miles worked for Long before Gary did, but dropped Long as a customer.
Gary was also wanted in Rock Island County on charges of robbery, aggravated battery of a person 60 or older, and theft between $500 and $10,000, according to county court records. Those charges stem from an October incident in Rock Island.