Trial begins for Rock Island man accused of killing child

A trial is underway in Rock Island County for a man accused of killing a baby in 2020.

Mateo Williams, now 22, Rock Island, faces a charge of first-degree murder in relation to the death of 4-month-old Elias S. Austin on March 9 of 2020, according to previous reporting. The child suffered multiple fractures and died of blunt force trauma to the skull.

Williams’ trial began Monday with Circuit Judge Peter W. Church presiding, according to Rock Island County court records. Williams asked for a bench trial, which means Church, not a jury, will review the evidence and decide Williams’ culpability. The proceeding is scheduled to last at least through Friday.

Rock Island police officers were called about 9:21 a.m. on March 10, 2020, to the 400 block of 12th Avenue for a report of the suspicious sudden death of a baby, according to Rock Island Police Department reports filed at the time. The death is thought to have happened about 8 p.m. on March 9, 2020.

Both Williams and Tanda Allee, the baby’s mother, were arrested a few days later on suspicion of killing the boy, police reports state.

The two were in a relationship at the time, according to previous reporting.

Allee, now 25, Rock Island, also faces a first-degree murder charge in relation to the death, according to court records. The case against her was still pending Monday, with the next court date scheduled for March 24.

She and Williams are being held on a $2 million, cash-only bond, court records state.

