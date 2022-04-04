 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trial begins in murder trial of Riverdale man accused of shooting his nephew

  • Updated
Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Riverdale man accused in the shooting death of his nephew.

Brian F. Duque, 54, faces a charge of first-degree murder for the killing of Terry Warner, 32. Warner was killed about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 2019, in the residence they shared at 1147 Fenno Drive.

The trial is expected to last about five days, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said.

Authorities allege Duque and Warner were fighting when Duque got a 9mm pistol from his bedroom and fired it once, fatally wounding Warner, according to court records.

Brian Duque

