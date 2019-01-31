Try 1 month for 99¢

A trial slated to begin Monday for Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey, accused of assaulting a man with a sledgehammer in April, has been delayed until March 18.

Assistant County Attorney Samuel Huff filed a motion Thursday asking for a continuance. In the motion, he said the alleged victim will not be available for trial Monday because a family member recently suffered a heart attack. The family member is unable to care for herself and the alleged victim is her primary caregiver.

Associate Judge Christine Dalton granted the motion and set a final pretrial conference date for March 14.

Lacey, 34, who remains free on bond, is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment.

Two of the domestic abuse assault charges are an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, while the third domestic abuse assault charge is a serious misdemeanor. The harassment charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.

At 8:21 a.m. April 30, Davenport Police responded to a fight in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue. Police say Lacey had gone to the home to confront a man whom she suspected of damaging her property.

She struck him several times in the head and body with a 2-pound sledgehammer, breaking his glasses and causing injuries to his back and arm, according to police.

Police say witnesses and video surveillance appear to show Lacey was the primary aggressor.

