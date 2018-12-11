A Davenport woman tearfully recalled for a Scott County jury an incident where she said her attorney, Stephen Newport, exposed himself to her during a meeting in his office and placed her hand, without her permission, on his scrotum to feel an implanted medical device in January.
“I was in shock, confused, angry,” she said.
The woman, who the Quad-City Times is not naming, testified for most of Tuesday on the first full day of testimony in the trial of Newport, a longtime Bettendorf attorney.
The 66-year-old is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony; prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor; and indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.
The woman, 43, testified Tuesday that she hired Newport to file a personal injury lawsuit after she had been injured when a storage unit door fell on her.
The lawsuit was filed in 2016 and was slated to go to trial in late January 2018.
She said Newport called her on Jan. 18 and talked to her about the trial and possibly settling the case; the two agreed to meet at his office the following day.
The woman said she arrived at his law office around 9 a.m. and the two spent several hours talking about the case. The woman said Newport talked to her about the pros and cons of going to trial and he again talked about settling the case.
She said she did not want to settle and that she wanted to fight and go to trial, regardless of whether she won or not.
“It was just a lot of back and forth between me and (Newport),” she said, and added that they talked about a settlement amount she would be willing to take.
The woman said she called her mother a couple times to get her advice. Newport assured her and her mother that he would not take any legal fees, she said.
The woman said that around the lunch hour, the two started to “small talk” as he waited to hear back from the attorney for the defendant in the lawsuit. He talked about his grandchildren and told her that he had pancreatic cancer, which she said came as a surprise to her.
The woman said Newport talked about a medical device that had a pump that had been implanted in him and that the pump helped him get an erection.
“He just had, like, a really calm look on his face, like it was OK to talk to me about this stuff,” she said.
The woman, who was once a certified nursing assistant, said Newport asked her if she wanted to see the device. She said yes, thinking that he was going to show her an image of the device on his computer.
Instead, Newport started to undo his pants, held his shirt up and showed her his stomach where there was a scar and the implanted device in his abdomen, the woman said.
“He’s like, ‘Well touch it,’ and I said, ‘No,’ and he had grabbed my hand and put my hand on his stomach to push on the device in his stomach,” she said as she cried.
He also was touching himself, she said, and talked about tubing that went underneath his scrotum, grabbed her hand and placed it underneath his scrotum.
The woman said she snatched her hand back and Newport continued to touch himself.
“He just kept telling me to look,” she said.
“I told him you’re going to get caught, you need to get dressed, somebody’s going to come in, and he kind of laughed and said, ‘Nobody is in the office and the door’s locked,’” she said.
The woman testified that she was terrified. She left the office and sat in her car in the parking lot for five or 10 minutes.
During that time, she said she called Newport’s office several times “out of anger” and hung up each time before she could talk to him. She then drove to a friend’s house.
The woman said Newport called her three times from his cellphone that afternoon. She said Newport talked again about a settlement of $25,000, which she said she reluctantly agreed to. At one point, he told her that “now you can take your clothes off” or give him oral sex.
She said she felt “sick, dirty, disgusting” and that she thought that’s why he said that he wouldn’t take any monetary payments.
“I guess that’s what he wanted instead,” she said.
The woman reported the alleged incident to the Bettendorf Police Department Jan. 24.
Bettendorf Police Officer Mark Kelling, who took the initial complaint, said the woman appeared “slightly emotional, a little bit teary and a little bit embarrassed" when he talked to her.
In early February, she made a recorded phone call via speaker phone to Newport while she was with a Bettendorf police officer.
During the call, which was played Tuesday for jurors, she asked him about the sexual favors he had mentioned in the previous phone call.
“You’d give me (oral sex) you mean?” he asked on the call.
“Don’t worry about it. We’ll figure it out.”
On cross examination, defense attorney Victoria Cole questioned the woman about her statements to police and her testimony during a deposition in September.
In one exchange, Cole said that the woman did not mention that Newport propositioned her for oral sex during her deposition until she was specifically asked about it by the prosecutor.
She also did not mention it in an ethics complaint that she submitted to the state attorney disciplinary board in early March, Cole said.
Cole asked the woman if she ever told law enforcement that the reason she called Newport directly after the incident was because she wanted him to take her civil case to trial.
The woman said that she did not want to settle and did not want to agree to any settlement.
“You were mad at Mr. Newport, weren’t you?” Cole asked.
“Very,” the woman said.
“You were not going to get the settlement you wanted, is that right?” Cole asked.
“It has nothing to do with that,” the woman replied.
When asked by Cole why she called Newport later after the alleged assault, the woman said she wanted all her files from him.
Testimony continues Wednesday.
The case is being tried by Assistant Iowa Attorney General Coleman McAllister.
Newport is being represented by Cole and Art Buzzell.