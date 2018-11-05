A teenager accused of shooting a man in the abdomen in October has been given her first trial date.
Saidayah Kirk, 16, Davenport, has been charged as an adult with aggravated battery for the Oct. 7 shooting in the 2300 block of 31st Street A, Moline, that wounded an 18-year-old man, according to authorities. The victim required surgery but at last report was recovering.
Kirk appeared before Judge Norma Kauzlarich on Monday for a preliminary hearing. During such hearings, prosecutors present an outline of the case against the defendant and the judge decides whether there is probable cause to suspect the defendant of committing the crime. Kirk chose to waive the hearing.
Kauzlarich tentatively set Kirk's trial for the week of Dec. 26 but such early trial dates are frequently postponed as a case works its way through the courts.
Kirk's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Though charged as an adult, Kirk is being held in juvenile custody.
Her bail has been set at $1,000,000. She must post $100,000 to be released.