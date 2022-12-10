Trial date set for man accused of kidnapping, shooting Breasia Terrell

A jury trial has been scheduled for the man accused in the July 10, 2020, kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

During a pretrial hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court, District Judge Henry Latham scheduled a trial for Aug. 8, 2023, for Henry Earl Dinkins, 50, of Davenport.

Dinkins is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. The trial will be held in Linn County District Court.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the kidnapping and shooting death of Breasia. Each charge is a Class A felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole.

Breasia was last seen either late July 9 or early July 10 of 2020. She spent the night with her brother – Dinkins’ son whom he had with Breasia’s mother – at Dinkins’ home during the time period she disappeared. Breasia's remains were discovered on March 22, 2021, near DeWitt, and her identity was confirmed on March 31.

The charges against Dinkins were announced May 5, 2021, in a news conference.

According to a search warrant filed by Davenport Police Detective AJ Poirier on April 22, 2021, in Scott County District Court, on July 10, 2020, officers were sent to 2744 E. 53rd St., Apt. 8, to investigate the disappearance of a child.

Officers spoke to Dinkins, who told police that Breasia was missing when he woke up. Dinkins also told police that Breasia had never run away before. Dinkins has a son with Breasia’s mother.

Dinkins girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, told police she had fallen asleep at 11 p.m. or midnight July 9. Culberson said that when she went to sleep, Dinkins was on the couch in the living room. Culberson was asleep in the living room and Breasia and her half-brother were asleep in the bedroom.

Culberson told police that she woke up about 3 a.m. July 10 and discovered Breasia and Dinkins gone. She attempted to call Dinkins, but he had left his cell phone at the apartment. At 7:17 a.m. Culberson texted Dinkins asking where he was. Culberson stated he was home after that.

When Dinkins came home he picked up his cell phone and then left, saying he was going to look for Breasia.

According to the search warrant, Dinkins' phone records show that Culberson attempted to call Dinkins at 3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m. Phone records indicate that Dinkins' phone was off when the calls were made. She called Dinkins again at 5:55 a.m., and the call duration was 40 seconds. Phone records also show an outgoing call to Culberson that is 10 seconds long at 6:01 a.m. Culberson attempted to call Dinkins again at 7:12 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., but Dinkins' phone was off during those times.

According to the search warrant, Dinkins had access to multiple vehicles, including a 2012 black Chevrolet Camaro and a 2007 Chevrolet Impala. The Impala was located within several blocks of the Police Department. The Camaro was in the parking lot of 2744 E. 53rd St. and was impounded by police.

On July 14, Culberson asked to speak to detectives. In a follow-up interview, she said that she had put Dinkins’ phone on a phone charger at 3 a.m., something she had not told police before. She also denied trying to call Dinkins even though phone records for Dinkins received from Verizon show she called him at approximately 3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m.

She also disclosed she had seen Dinkins after 3 a.m. on July 10 before he left again. She also said she saw a girl she believed to be Breasia standing outside by Dinkins’ red Impala. Culberson described Breasia as having distinct hair and seeing that girl with Breasia's hair.

Dinkins' cell phone was tracked to Clinton, where he was seen on video footage at 7:04 a.m. at Walmart buying two bottles of bleach. Dinkins then is tracked back to his trailer on Schmidt Road in Davenport at 8:20 a.m.

Dinkins also is charged in Scott County with three violations of Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years. A pretrial hearing in that case is scheduled for April 28.