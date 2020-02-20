Trial date set for teen accused of strangling a Davenport man

The Davenport teenager accused of murdering Robert Long will go to trial next month.

Charlie Gary III made an appearance Thursday in Scott County Court and waived his right to a speedy trial. His jury trial is slated to start March 16.

The 19-year-old faces first-degree charges of murder, robbery and burglary after Davenport Police found Long's body at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 7 inside his home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a police news release, Gary admitted he broke into Long's residence to steal his car, then strangled Long and stole items from the property.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police allege Gary left with Long's property and car, which he was driving when he was arrested.

Gary is represented by court-appointed attorney Lori Kieffer-Garrison.

Seventh District Court Judge Mark Smith named Kieffer-Garrison to serve as Gary's lawyer after Assistant State Public Defender Derek G. Jones checked with the State Public Defender and all other public defender offices designated as conflicts offices for the Davenport Public Defender’s Office.