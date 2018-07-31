An initial trial date in Rock Island County was scheduled for a man accused of stabbing another.
Joseph E. Ramos, 26, of Rock Island, has been charged with aggravated battery and possession of stolen property, according to authorities. He is accused of stabbing a 44-year-old Moline man several times around 9:15 p.m., July 23, in the 3000 block of 4th Street. The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Ramos appeared Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, where he waived a preliminary hearing and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. During a preliminary hearing, the prosecution outlines the case against the defendant, allowing the presiding judge to decide whether or not there is probable cause to proceed with the case.
A tentative trial date of Sept. 17 was set during the hearing. This date is subject to change and the case may still not go to trial. Whether that happens will depend on the actions of Ramos and the involved attorneys.
Ramos is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 31, according to court records. After Tuesday's hearing, he was returned to the Rock Island County Jail, where he was being held on a $75,000 bail.
To be freed, Ramos would have to post a $7,500 bond.
Witnesses reported the victim was stabbed several times and another man fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Moline Police said. Officers coming to the scene spotted a speeding vehicle matching the description leaving the area. It had been reported stolen from Milan.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled until getting trapped in a dead end in the 900 block of 33rd Avenue, police said. The driver then ran away. He was found later in the 2000 block of 16th Street.
The victim, his wife and others were present for Tuesday's hearing. Afterward, they declined to comment in detail about the case, but the wife did say she thought aggravated battery was not a severe enough charge.
Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said that cases, including the one against Ramos, are always under review and he intended to speak with the victim.
Once he had done so, McGehee said he would decide whether additional charges were warranted.