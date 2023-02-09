Trial dates have been scheduled for two women accused in the shooting death of a 42-year old Clinton man early New Year’s Day.

During a hearing Thursday in Clinton County District Court, District Judge Joel Barrows scheduled a trial for Justice Kiara Foley, 24, of Clinton, for April 10.

Foley has demanded her right to a speedy trial by a jury.

During a hearing Jan. 19 in District Court, Barrows scheduled a trial for Kimberly Anne Hammond, 25, for Dec. 4. Hammond has waived her right to a speedy trial.

Foley and Hammond are charged with one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the death of Randy Weimerskirch.

Under Iowa law, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole, while first-degree robbery carries a mandatory 25-year prison sentence, 50% to 70% of which, or 12 ½ years to 17 ½ years, must be served before parole or work release can be granted.

Donivan Williams James Chambers, 28, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. A pretrial conference in his case is scheduled for Feb. 15 when a trial date is expected to be set.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Officer Joshua Winter, at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 420 Glenwood Place, Apt. 8, to investigate a report of a person being shot.

Three arrested in shooting death of Clinton man Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 42-year-old Clinto…

Officers arrived on the scene to find Weimerskirch suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Weimerskirch was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center where he died.

During the investigation, it was learned that Hammond, Foley and Chambers went to Weimerskirch’s apartment in a 2007 gray Mazda. Weimerskirch had been in a relationship with Hammond and allegedly owed her money.

Hammond and Justice walked to the apartment door to confront Weimerskirch and attempt to obtain the money.

A witness overheard somebody banging loudly on the door to Weimerskirch’s apartment. Damage was caused to the door.

After Weimerskirch answered the door, he was shot in the head.

A next-door neighbor of Weimerskirch’s reported hearing two females yelling prior to the gunshot.

At 4:19 a.m. officers located the Mazda. Hammond, Justice and Chambers were in the vehicle. Chambers was in possession of a revolver.

The investigation revealed that after the shooting, Chambers drove Hammond and Justice to Hammond’s residence. Chambers had taken the firearm back and had unloaded it prior to police finding him with the weapon.

Affidavits shed light on shooting death of Clinton man early New Year's Day Arrest affidavits for the three people accused in the shooting death of a Clinton man early …

Hammond is being held in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million.

Foley is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million.