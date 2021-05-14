 Skip to main content
Trial for accused murderer of Mollie Tibbetts to begin next week in Davenport
Trial for accused murderer of Mollie Tibbetts to begin next week in Davenport

  • Updated
Mollie Tibbetts one

The trial of the man accused in the killing of University of Iowa student Molly Tibbetts has been moved to Davenport.

 STEPHEN MALLY, THE GAZETTE

A murder trial for a man accused a killing college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 is set to begin Monday, May 17 in Davenport.

Cristhian Rivera, 26, allegedly followed Tibbetts while she was on a run in Brooklyn, Poweshiek County, Iowa, killed her and hid her body in a nearby cornfield, court documents state.

He was charged with first-degree murder in Poweshiek County, but the trial was moved to Scott County to provide Rivera with a fair and impartial jury.

The trial will begin at 8 a.m. Monday with jury selection at RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Once a jury has been selected, a process that could take days, the trial will begin at the Scott County Courthouse. 

The public will not be allowed in the courtroom because of COVID-19 restrictions. The trial will be broadcast live on Court TV.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera

Cristhian Bahena Rivera 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS
