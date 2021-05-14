Trial for accused murderer of Mollie Tibbetts to begin next week in Davenport

A murder trial for a man accused a killing college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 is set to begin Monday, May 17 in Davenport.

Cristhian Rivera, 26, allegedly followed Tibbetts while she was on a run in Brooklyn, Poweshiek County, Iowa, killed her and hid her body in a nearby cornfield, court documents state.

He was charged with first-degree murder in Poweshiek County, but the trial was moved to Scott County to provide Rivera with a fair and impartial jury.

The trial will begin at 8 a.m. Monday with jury selection at RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Once a jury has been selected, a process that could take days, the trial will begin at the Scott County Courthouse.

The public will not be allowed in the courtroom because of COVID-19 restrictions. The trial will be broadcast live on Court TV.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.