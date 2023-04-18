The murder trial of Lewis Vaughn Sr. of Clinton began this week with opening statements being heard Tuesday in Clinton County District Court.

Vaughn, 44, is accused of the Feb. 23, 2021, shooting death of 29-year-old Khalil Said Pugh and then dumping his body in a dumpster. Pugh’s remains have not been located.

Vaughn is charged with one count of first-degree murder, a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Vaughn’s wife, Jessica, 35, is charged with one count of abuse of a corpse, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

The Vaughns were arrested Aug. 31, 2022, in connection with the case.

Jessica Vaughn is free on bond. A pre-trail hearing in her case is scheduled for April 27 in Clinton County District Court.

Lewis Vaughn continues to be held in the Clinton County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Detective Joshua Winter, and the search warrants filed by Clinton Police, at 10:26 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2021, Clinton Police were sent to the Hawthorne Woods Apartments, 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. 12, for a welfare check after the property manager received a note that said a shooting had occurred in apartment 12 and not to notify the police.

The manager told police the apartment belonged to Ja’Kwane Polidore, 28. Pugh also lived at the apartment.

Officers went to the door but got no answer. There was a strong smell of marijuana.

Police were granted a search warrant for the apartment and while searching officers located a spent 9mm shell casing in the hallway and a large amount of blood in the living room.

Officers also located a pillow with a hole going through it and a large amount of blood and tissue on the backside. There also were skull or bone fragments on the mattress in the living room as well as a large pool of blood. More blood was located on the apartment’s balcony, and a bullet hole was located in a back bedroom wall.

The investigation revealed the Pugh was with Vaughn on Feb. 23, 2021, before going to the apartment he shared with Polidore. Investigators located Pugh’s vehicle outside of the apartment building. Pugh’s cell phone was located in the vehicle.

Pugh’s family had not heard from him since Feb. 23, 2021, and he had not reported to work. There also was no financial activity related to Pugh since that date.

During a canvass of the neighborhood around the apartment, neighbors reported three people being at the apartment and heard sounds of an altercation. Neighbors also told police they heard gunshots.

Following the arguments and gunshots, neighbors told police they saw the maintenance man’s truck, a Chevrolet K1500, who was identified as Lewis Vaughn, backed into the parking lot outside of 847 Gateway Avenue.

Vaughn’s cell phone records showed that he left the area of 847 Gateway Avenue and went to the area of 700 S. 32nd Street in Clinton where he knew some people. Police learned in an interview with those residents that Vaughn had reached out to them about having a dead animal that he needed to dispose of in the Dumpster.

The residents then saw Vaughn leave in his truck and stop at the Dumpster at the located at the entrance to the property. The residents denied knowing what it was Vaughn had placed in the Dumpster.

The next day at Hawthorne Woods Apartments, Vaughn got one of the other maintenance workers to help him shovel snow over blood that was in the parking lot. The maintenance worker told police that Vaughn told him he had cleaned blood out of the back of the truck.

Police obtained a search warrant for the trick and located what was determined to be human blood. A DNA profile of the blood in the truck matched the DNA profile of the blood found in the apartment.

Investigators went to 700 S. 32nd Street and got permission to search the Dumpster. The Dumpster had been emptied but blood was recovered that matched the DNA profile from Vaughn’s pickup and from Polidore’s apartment.

Jessica Vaughn admitted to police to owning several firearms, but did not know where one of them, a 9mm handgun, was located. She had not reported the gun missing or stolen.

Police were able to establish a DNA profile of Pugh. The DNA of the profile matched the blood found in Polidore’s apartment, Vaughn’s truck and the Dumpster.

During the course of the investigation it was learned that there was a physical altercation between Vaughn and Pugh. Vaughn shot Pugh twice, causing his death.

Vaughn currently is on probation in Clinton County until Aug. 18, 2024. He was sentenced Aug. 18 to serve two years on probation after pleading guilty in April to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It was in the apartment shared by Polidore and Pugh that Detective Winter located the firearm that led to Lewis Vaughn’s conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The gun, a tan FMK Recon 9mm was wrapped in a gray sweatshirt and stashed in a black safe in the apartment’s bedroom closet.

Winter found the weapon Feb. 26, 2021, two days after authorities were called to the apartment and found evidence of a violent crime, according to Clinton County District Court electronic documents.

Polidore is charged in Clinton County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with violating Iowa drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. A pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for April 27 in District Court.

Polidore free on bond while awaiting trial.