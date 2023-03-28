Minutes before she was shot dead, Wilanna Bibbs told a friend her boyfriend was going to kill her.

Police say he did.

Justin Wright, 33, of Atlanta, is on trial in Scott County District Court, facing a single count of first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting Bibbs, 20, on May 9, 2021, at a home in the 1500 block of Calvin Street, Davenport. Testimony for his trial began Tuesday.

Wright is a multi-platinum songwriter, and Bibbs was an aspiring singer.

“She was my best friend,” Kailin Adams, a witness for the prosecution, told the jury, adding that Bibbs was like a sister to her.

Adams testified that Bibbs called her at 1:05 p.m. on the day of the killing, and she was crying and screaming. It sounded like Bibbs was breathing heavily and running, and Adams could hear vehicles.

She said the conversation included Bibbs asking for money to pay back Wright. Testimony and evidence showed the phone call lasted for about a minute.

There were three more phone calls, all brief, between the two women, including at 1:07 p.m., a third at 1:17 p.m. and a final call at 1:27 p.m. During the second call, Adams testified, she could hear a male voice using expletives and saying to get in the car.

Bibbs told the voice “no,” Adams said. She told the jury the voice belonged to Wright.

During the third call, she said, she heard Adams telling Bibbs to call the police and Bibbs again asking for money.

It was Adams that called Bibbs the last time, she testified. When the call connected, all she could hear was breathing before the call was disconnected. That call lasted just four seconds, according to exhibits.

Court records state that Davenport police officers went to the Calvin Street residence at 1:25 p.m. because of an open 911 call. The ensuing investigation led to Wright’s arrest.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham provided more detail on Tuesday when she gave her opening statement to the jury.

Bibbs met Wright in Atlanta after moving there to pursue a music career, Cunningham said. They began dating and soon were living together. Bibbs’ loved ones started getting concerned shortly after the relationship started, because her routines changed, Cunningham said.

For example, Bibbs stopped allowing loved ones to track her by cell phone.

The couple had a fight in April that Bibbs’ family thought was serious enough that they sent her to Arizona to live with a relative, Cunningham said. Bibbs returned to Atlanta a short time later after learning that Wright had a death in his family.

Bibbs and Wright were in Davenport, because he has family in the city who were having a birthday celebration.

On the day Bibbs died, a member of his family heard Wright raise his voice; Another heard a disturbance, then a loud noise, Cunningham said. When a family member tried calling 911, Wright interfered, she said.

A third family member, however, heard what was described as a gunshot at the home and already had called police, Cunningham said.

Officers checking the house found blood before discovering Bibbs’s body in the garage, the prosecutor said. An autopsy determined the woman had been shot in the back, and the bullet hit her spine, heart and liver, Cunningham said.

Investigators recovered the pistol authorities say Wright used in the shooting, and DNA evidence links Wright to the gun, she said.

Ryan Beckenbaugh, one of Wright’s attorneys, also gave an opening statement to the jury on Tuesday.

“A young lady did lose her life in this case,” Beckenbaugh said. “There is nothing that is not tragic about that.”

The prosecution, though, will have two burdens to prove first-degree murder, he said. They will have to convince jurors not only that Wright committed the act but also of his mindset at the time.

The physical evidence will show that a gun killed Bibbs, he said, but it also will show there was other DNA on the pistol.

Beckenbaugh said the witnesses presented to the jury won’t say they saw what happened. Some will testify they were not there or that they aren’t sure what they heard.

Some of them will remove themselves from being anywhere close to the situation, and maybe there is a reason for that, he told jurors.

Testimony resumes Wednesday.