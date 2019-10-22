CAMBRIDGE – A Texas truck driver was sentenced Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court to nine years in prison for his sixth or more driving under the influence offense.
David L. Ellis, 49, of Frankston, Texas, was found with his truck in the ditch on I-74 at 2 a.m. on October 11, 2018. He was charged with driving under the influence/operating a commercial motor vehicle and two counts each of driving under the influence/3rd or subsequent time and sixth or subsequent time. A Henry County jury found him guilty on all counts.
Judge Gregory Chickris granted a defense motion Tuesday eliminating the guilty verdict on the Class 4 felony commercial vehicle count, based on the idea the state's only proof, offered at trial that it was a commercial vehicle, was a single picture.
Assistant state's attorney Katie Reynolds argued one juror had previously driven a commercial truck and could have related that experience to the others, but the judge was unmoved.
Defense attorney Lance Camp then argued that the state didn't have certified copies of all of Ellis' prior DUI charges and so couldn't sentence him on the Class X felony, but after putting the probation officer who researched Ellis' background for the pre-sentence investigation report on the stand, the judge was satisfied with the documentation.
The judge said Ellis had a prior history of criminality that “goes on for several pages.”
“He probably shouldn't have a driver's license,” he continued, adding that Ellis “seems like a nice man who has the interests of his wife and father in the forefront.”
In addition to nine years in prison, Ellis will have three years of mandatory supervised release and a fine of $1,500.