UPDATE: The police have contacted the owner of the truck who has told investigators that it was stolen overnight. Further details will be posted if they become available.
UPDATE: The vehicle, a pickup truck, was out of the water as of 11:15 a.m., according to the East Moline Fire Department. Divers were called to assist in its removal and to ensure that there were no bodies in the surrounding water.
No one was found, the fire department said.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
PREVIOUS STORY: The East Moline Police Department is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Mississippi River at Empire Park.
The vehicle was being pulled from the river as of about 9 a.m., according to police. No one was inside.
Further details about the vehicle and what happened to it were not immediately available.