A semi trailer was engulfed in flames Saturday morning on eastbound Interstate 74 after being struck by a pickup truck going the wrong way.
The driver of the pickup has been charged with driving under the influence for the crash at 8:20 a.m. near mile marker 20, according to a release from the Illinois State Police.
After being hit, the semi crossed into the median, bursting into flames; traffic was shut down for about two hours.
Both drivers, whose names have not released, reported minor injuries and taken to hospital.
In addition to the state police, Henry County Sheriff's Department, Orion Fire and Genesis Ambulance reported to the scene.