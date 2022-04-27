 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical alert top story

Tuesday fire displaces two families in Davenport

  • Updated
A kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon left two families unable to stay in their Davenport homes.

Firefighters were called about 4:30 p.m. to 1420 Harrison Street for a fire alarm, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department. When they arrived, firefighters saw no flames from the outside of the apartment building but learned a kitchen fire had caused the sprinklers to activate.

No one was injured and the fire caused minimal damage, but the sprinklers caused significant water damage, the release states.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two families, the release states. The number of people comprising the families was not included.

