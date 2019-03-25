Two men accused of robbing a Davenport cell phone store at gunpoint in December have been indicted in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
A federal grand jury on March 12 handed up an indictment against Christopher Ronald Martin, 36, of Davenport, and DuQwain Cornell Hopkins Sr., 22, of Rock Island, on a charge of interference with commerce by robbery.
Martin also was indicted on charges of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He was arraigned on the charges Wednesday, while Hopkins was arraigned Monday afternoon. Both men will be tried April 29, court records show.
The two men were originally charged in Scott County District Court; the charges were dismissed once they were indicted in federal court.
At 6:16 p.m. Dec. 27, Martin, wearing a black ski mask, gloves and armed with a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, walked into the Sprint Phone Store, 3875 Elmore Ave., according to arrest affidavits filed in the state case.
Martin pointed the handgun at the clerk and announced the robbery; he then forced the clerk to go to the safe in the store and open it.
Martin took 70 new cell phones and five tablets and placed them in a large duffel bag. He also took case from the store and told the clerk to lay on the floor and stay there.
Martin left the store and got into a car waiting at the front door, driven by Hopkins, according to the affidavits.
Officers tracked the two to the gas station located at Spring Street and East Kimberly Road. Martin had the exact amount of money taken.
The vehicle as searched and detectives found gloves and clothing worn by Martin during the robbery and a large duffel bag filled with the stolen goods in the trunk, according to the affidavits.
They also found a loaded Beretta .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the trunk.
The value of the phones and tablets was $75,000, according to the affidavits.
Martin was convicted of armed robbery, a felony, in March 2005 in Rock Island County in his prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.