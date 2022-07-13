Two accused of stomping, breaking victim's bones, in Davenport

Two people allegedly beat a person late Tuesday in Davenport, fracturing his eye socket and nose.

The attack happened about just before midnight at the Washington Street Mini Mart, 1601 Washington St., according to court records. The injured person, whose age was not available, suffered the fractures in the bones in his face and another in his right hand.

Darrell A. Johnson, 27, East Moline, faces a charge of willful injury causing serious injury in relation to the attack, according to court records. Johnson allegedly beat the person with his hands and feet, including repeatedly punching and stomping on his face and head.

Walquaja D. Boyd, 23, Davenport, has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, court records state. Authorities accuse her of also using her hands and feet to injure the victim, including punching and stomping on his head and face.

Boyd is also accused of punching a second person in her face and head, court records state. That person suffered injuries to her limbs, face and neck.

Court records did not further identify the second person.

After the attack, Johnson and Boyd, with two other people identified as defendants in the case, left in a black 2010 Ford Expedition, court records state.

The identities and alleged actions of the other two defendants were not provided in the court records for Boyd and Johnson.

The attack was recorded by security cameras and lasted between one and two minutes, according to court records. Boyd allegedly told police after she had been read her Miranda rights that she was at the convenience store at the time of the attack.

Johnson was arrested about 12:53 a.m. Wednesday at the Sherwood Forest Apartments, 1000 Blythwood Place, after officers were called there for a disturbance.

Officers told Johnson he was suspected in the attack on Washington Street and attempted to handcuff him, court records state. Johnson allegedly ran away and refused to stop, but was caught.

These allegations led to Johnson also being charged with interference with official acts, a misdemeanor, court records state.

Johnson and Boyd were in custody Wednesday morning. Their bonds have each been set at $10,000.