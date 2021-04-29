Two alleged members of Davenport street gang arrested

The Davenport police department arrested two men Wednesday who are allegedly members of the Mad Max Gang, according to court documents.

Fahsheed Terek Rush, 19, of Davenport, and Devante Latrell Johnson, 19, of Davenport, were reportedly pulled over for a traffic violation Wednesday. Officers found two guns in the car, court documents state.

"The ... co-defendants are in an active, on-going feud with members of the Savage Life hybrid gang. The possession of the guns are for the benefit and in association of the MMG (Mad Max Gang) street gang," court documents state.

There was reportedly one other passenger in the car who is also a co-defendant in the case, but has not yet been identified by police.

Rush has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor, and criminal gang participation, a felony. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Johnson allegedly ran from the traffic stop and refused an officer's commands to stop. He has also been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and criminal gang participation, as well as interfering with official acts, a misdemeanor, and first-degree theft, a felony.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.