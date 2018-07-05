A Davenport man and woman were arrested Wednesday after police say they fled from police and crashed in LeClaire following a pharmacy burglary in Mercer County.
Roman Thomas Lloyd, 31, last known address in the 1600 block of West 42nd Street, faces charges of possession of burglar tools, an aggravated misdemeanor, eluding, a serious misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, in Scott County Court.
He also was cited for failure to maintain control and violating one-way traffic designation.
Katelynn Victoria Claire Hunter, last known address in the 2300 block of West 3rd Street, faces charges of possession of burglar tools, possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Bond was set Wednesday at $3,000 cash-only for Lloyd.
A warrant has been issued in April out of Mercer County for Hunter’s arrest after she failed to appear at a hearing to revoke her probation in a theft case. She waived extradition Wednesday in Scott County, according to court records.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in arrest affidavits that at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday, Lloyd failed to stop the vehicle he was driving in an attempt to elude Henry County Sheriff’s deputies and the Colona police officers.
The officers were attempting to stop the vehicle in reference to a pharmacy burglary in Alpha, Illinois, according to the affidavits.
Lloyd crashed the vehicle on South Cody Road in LeClaire and ran as the Illinois officers arrived on scene and was arrested following a short foot chase, according to the affidavits.
Police saw a crow bar in plain view inside the vehicle, according to the affidavits.
Hunter, who was in the front passenger seat, admitted the crow bar was used to gain entry into the Alpha pharmacy during a burglary reported earlier that morning to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, according to the affidavits.
Police also found a gold spoon with a green residue common with smoking heroin located inside her purse, according to the affidavits.
A small clear plastic bag containing a small amount of methamphetamine also was located, according to the affidavits.
Charges are pending in the Alpha burglary, according to the affidavits.