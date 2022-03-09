Two arrested after fight leads to shooting in Davenport emergency room lobby

One person was wounded and two people were arrested following a shooting early Wednesday morning in the lobby of a Davenport emergency room.

Police say Gsani N. Bogan, 21, shot Fasheed T. Rush, 19, in the leg at 12:47 a.m. as the two fought in the lobby of the emergency room.

Footage from hospital security cameras shows Rush punching Bogan in the face, court records state. While fighting, Bogan produced a handgun, which the pair struggled over, and fired two shots with one hitting Rush in the leg and causing property damage, according to police.

Multiple individuals were in the lobby at the time of the shooting, however, no bystanders were injured, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Bogan was charged with reckless use of a firearm, willful injury causing bodily injury, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

Rush was charged with simple assault.

Bogan is scheduled to appear in court March 18, according to court records.

She remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and was being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail.

Rush was not listed on the jail website. His next court date was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Genesis Health System issued a statement crediting its staff and Davenport police for their quick response to protect patients.

"Genesis Security contacted Davenport police; staff escorted a couple of patients in the waiting area inside the emergency department; and the emergency department went on lock-down as part of established protocols to ensure the safety of our patients and staff," according to the statement. "We are grateful to our Genesis security staff and Davenport Police Department's quick response and are working closely with police as they conduct their investigation."

The health system said it was reviewing its procedures to ensure best practices are being used and was also evaluating steps that could increase safety measures in its emergency department lobbies, according to the statement.

Counseling support was also being offered to employees and patients affected by the shooting, according to Genesis.

