Two arrested after kilo of meth found in vehicle

Eckermann was driving the vehicle while Dewilfond was the passenger. Officers noticed a smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

During a post-Miranda interview, Dewilfond admitted that there was about 2 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle officers seized 1,008.8 grams, or 2.22 pounds, of suspected methamphetamine. A field test conducted on the suspected meth tested positive for the drug.

Officers also seized from the vehicle 40 pills of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, eight pills of amphetamine salts, five pills of oxycodone, and two 8mg suboxone strips. Also found in the vehicle was one 9mm bullet.

During a search of Dewilfond’s residence officer seized another 10 grams of meth, six .380-caliber bullets, $425 dollars in cash, and one 8mg suboxone strip.

Eckermann has felony convictions for delivery of cannabis and forgery in Rock Island County.

On July 2, Eckermann was satisfactorily released from probation in Scott County. She had served two years on probation after pleading guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent in July of 2018.

Dewilfond is on probation in both Rock Island and Scott counties.