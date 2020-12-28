Two arrested and gun recovered after vehicle flees Moline traffic stop

Two people were in custody and a gun was recovered Monday after a driver fled a traffic stop in Moline.

Officers attempted the stop on the car around 4:30 p.m., Moline Police Department spokesman Jon Leach said. The driver was allegedly driving without a license.

The driver fled the stop, and when police caught up, they found the vehicle in the yard of a home.

That property is on the northwest side of the intersection of 27th Street and 18th Avenue A, just east of Optimist Park.

Two people allegedly fled the vehicle — a man and a teenage boy — but both were caught by police, Leach said.

A 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from the car, he said.

No one was reported injured. There was minor damage to the house.

There were, however, ruts visible in the yard and some trees growing in it had been damaged.

Further details were not available Monday evening.

