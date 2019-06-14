Two Davenport men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that damaged a Davenport home Thursday night.
Timothy Christopher Jokumsen, 29, of the 400 block of 12th Street, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Redell Summage Jr., 21, of the 1300 block of West 13th Street, faces charges of interference with official acts – firearm, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.
Bond was set Friday at $5,000 cash or surety for each man. They have a preliminary hearing June 21.
At 10:55 p.m., Davenport police responded to a report of shots fired near 1300 Main Street. Officers in the 1300 block of Brady Street heard a series of rapid succession shots near 1300 Main Street, according to arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court.
Officers saw three people running northbound on Main Street. They found 13 9mm shell casings on the west side of Main Street between West 13th Street and West 14th Street.
Officers also located a Springfield Armory 9mm semi-automatic handgun in a blue trash can in front of 1321 Main Street.
Jokumsen was seen running across Main Street, throwing the firearm into the trash can and fleeing. He fired the gun toward a home in the 100 block of West 13th Street. A bullet entered an upstairs bedroom window where someone was seated.
Jokumsen was arrested near West 17th and Gaines streets and was identified by a witness.
He does not have a valid permit to carry a firearm.
Summage was seen in the immediate area where the shots were heard; he fled on foot when he saw a police squad car.
An officer followed in his vehicle and told him to stop, but he continued walking way. Once the officer got closer, Summage stopped.
The officer saw a clear outline of a pistol in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. The officer attempted to get him into handcuffs and remove the weapon, but Summage pulled away several times before being secured against a vehicle.
The firearm was loaded with a bullet in the chamber. Officers also found a clear plastic bag containing marijuana in the right front pocket of his jeans.