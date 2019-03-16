Scott County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two people allegedly involved in trafficking methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs.
Jacob Daniel Timmsen, 28, of 304 Poplar St., Bennett, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Timmsen also is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, forgery and failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
He also is charged with carrying weapons as he had a handgun in his possession. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years, and he is charged with possession of cocaine, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of one year.
Morgan Marie Paxton, 22, of 26789 20th Ave., Stockton, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Furlong, at 9:13 a.m. on Jan. 18, Scott County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with the occupants of a suspicious vehicle at 110th Avenue and 200th Street.
Inside the vehicle, deputies found Timmsen and Paxton.
The vehicle’s registered owner, Timmsen, had outstanding warrants, and a handgun and marijuana were visible in his possession. A search warrant was requested for the vehicle.
When deputies searched the vehicle, they seized 5.8 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of marijuana wax, a half-gram of cocaine, 18 amphetamine salt pills, two Alprazolam pills, counterfeit U.S. currency, multiple digital scales packing material and a handwritten ledger of drug sales.
According to the arrest affidavits, Timmsen admitted to deputies that he is a drug dealer with between 20 and 30 customers. He admitted to possession of all the drugs in the vehicle and said that Paxton is his partner and is with him at all times during his drug transactions.
The drug ledger had been found in Paxton’s purse. Upon reviewing data in Paxton’s cell phone, she was communicating with multiple people to facilitate drug deals for Timmsen. There also was a drug ledger in Paxton’s cell phone.
Timmeson also admitted he had the gun for protection.
Arrest warrants were issued for Timmsen and Paxton in connection with the drug dealing.
Timmeson was arrested March 7. He is in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond for the drug and weapon charges, and a $1,300 cash-only bond for a warrant out of Washington County, Iowa, where is is wanted for driving on a denied or revoked license.
Paxton was taken into custody Friday. She is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond, cash or surety.