Two arrested in connection with Davenport shooting

Hill and Clay then went back to Clay’s home and got two semi-automatic handguns.

Once back at the victim’s home, they displayed the guns to the victim.

The security cameras at the home captured the shooting, and the victim told police that he and the two suspects had a verbal argument just before the shots were fired.

The victim told police that after the argument he closed the door to the garage and walked farther into the garage, and that’s when the shots were fired.

The security camera footage shows two men walking through the alley from the west and heading toward the garage. When they get to the garage they walk around it for a few moments and then they each pull out guns and shoot multiple times at the garage with the victim still inside.

Patrol officers found the BMW with Hill, Clay and a third person wearing body armor at a convenience store on Rockingham Road.

Officers also seized two handguns and ammunition.

Both Hill and Clay were booked into the Scott County Jail early Saturday. Clay was released after posting 10% of a $17,000 bond through a bonding company.