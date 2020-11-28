Two arrested in connection with Davenport shooting

Two Davenport men have been charged in connection with a shooting incident that occurred late Friday in the 1800 block of W. 7th St., Davenport Police said.
Schyler Jo Hill, 25, of 2160 Emerald Dr., Apt. 206, and Skyler Dean Clay, 24, of 263 McKinley Ave., are charged with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.
The intimidation charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Going armed with intent is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Clay also is charged with one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officers Michael Catton and Cory Hughes, at 11:17 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to 1836 W. 7th Street to investigate a report of shots fired.
Officers located spent shell casings and multiple bullet strikes to the garage.
The victim told police that the shots had been fired and the suspects had left on foot. The victim also told police that the two suspects, Hill and Clay, had been involved in a dispute earlier in the evening and that they had left in a black BMW sport utility vehicle.
The men had gone to the victim’s residence to try to retrieve items they believed belonged to them.
Hill and Clay then went back to Clay’s home and got two semi-automatic handguns.
Once back at the victim’s home, they displayed the guns to the victim.
The security cameras at the home captured the shooting, and the victim told police that he and the two suspects had a verbal argument just before the shots were fired.
The victim told police that after the argument he closed the door to the garage and walked farther into the garage, and that’s when the shots were fired.
The security camera footage shows two men walking through the alley from the west and heading toward the garage. When they get to the garage they walk around it for a few moments and then they each pull out guns and shoot multiple times at the garage with the victim still inside.
Patrol officers found the BMW with Hill, Clay and a third person wearing body armor at a convenience store on Rockingham Road.
Officers also seized two handguns and ammunition.
Both Hill and Clay were booked into the Scott County Jail early Saturday. Clay was released after posting 10% of a $17,000 bond through a bonding company.
Hill was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $17,000 bond, cash or surety.
Preliminary hearings for both Hill and Clay are scheduled for Dec. 8 in Scott County District Court.
