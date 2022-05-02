Two arrested in connection with robbery, beating of man

A man on probation in Iowa until 2026 and a woman who is due in court this week on a pair of drunken-driving charges were arrested in connection with the armed robbery and pistol whipping of a victim early Sunday, Davenport Police said.

Robert Jermaine Johnson, 38, and Tityana Tanesha Woodland, 26, are charged with one count each of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.

They also each are charged with assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Johnson also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and assault causing serious injury. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Woodland also is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, also a Class D felony.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police detectives Bryan Butt and Elizabeth Tharp-Mayne, Johnson and Woodland went to the home where Johnson lives at 617 Warren St.

Johnson pointed a gun at the victim, forced him to undress and then demanded money from the victim. Johnson pistol-whipped the victim, striking him in the head multiple times with the gun. The beating caused an intracranial hemorrhage, as well as contusions and lacerations.

Woodland pointed a pistol at the victim and demanded money from him. The victim gave Woodland $70. The victim then fled the residence, at which time, according to the affidavit, “she shot the pistol at him multiple times.”

Officers located a spent casing outside the home.

Johnson and Woodland were being held Sunday night without bond in the Scott County Jail. They are expected to make a first appearance on the charges Monday in Scott County District Court.

Johnson, who has served prison sentences in Iowa for burglary, drug and gun crimes, is on probation until probation until May 12, 2026, on a conviction for conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony in connection with a robbery that occurred Sept. 5, 2020.

Woodland has a Class D felony conviction from 2015 in Clinton County. At that time she was convicted of two counts unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,000 and under $10,000.

Woodland is due in Rock Island County Circuit Court on Wednesday for hearings in two drunken-driving cases.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.