Two arrested in connection with sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl

A 20-year-old man recently released from probation and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested by Bettendorf police in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in August.

Dante Nathaniel Garth, of Bettendorf, and the boy each are charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

Second-degree sex abuse is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles, on August 17 at about 4:45 p.m., Garth and the boy took the victim and her younger sister to the basement of the home where Garth lives.

They then instructed the older girl to get on the bed and remove her clothes. The younger girl ran home and told adults what was going on.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Garth and the other boy performed sex acts on the victim. Upon leaving, the girl told family members what happened.

Garth was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. The boy was arrested Nov. 22 and is being held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.