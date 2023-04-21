In a continuing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in the Iowa Quad-Cities, agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly selling meth.

Cody Dean Bauguess, 29, and Amber Nicole LeBarge, 41, were arrested when officers served a search warrant at 1739 Pleasant Court in Davenport at 6:42 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Gries, Bauguess initially was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while barred.

During a pat down for weapons and contraband, officers located on Bauguess a clear plastic bag that contained methamphetamine. Also seized was a glass pipe used for smoking meth.

Three additional bags of methamphetamine was located in the laundry room of the residence after Bauguess admitted to hiding them there.

The meth totaled 10.1 grams. Officers also seized 1.9 grams of marijuana.

During a search of the residence officers located LeBarge in the basement. In her purse officers located 6.5 grams of meth along with a digital scale.

During a post-Miranda interview LeBarge admitted to selling methamphetamine.

Bauguess and LaBarge each are charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Bauguess also is charged with one count of violating Iowa drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

During a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Richard Wells scheduled a preliminary hearing in each of their respective cases for April 28.

Bauguess was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $50,000, cash or surety, on the drug charges. He also was ordered to serve two days in jail after pleading guilty to the driving while barred charge.

LeBarge was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $25,000, cash or surety.

LeBarge was sentenced Dec. 1, 2022, to serve 24 months on conditional discharge after pleading guilty in Rock Island County Circuit Court to one count of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

In Illinois, possession of less than 5 grams of meth is a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.