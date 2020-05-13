You are the owner of this article.
Two arrested in Moline on gun and drug charges
Two men were arrested Tuesday, accused of illegally having guns and more than two pounds of marijuana when they encountered Moline police officers.

The incident began about 5 p.m. in an alley in the 1200 block of 15th Street, when a Chevrolet Malibu fled from officers of Moline’s Special Investigations Group, according to the Moline Police Department. The occupants allegedly were Alonzo Robert Cole, 22, Rock Island, and Thomas Erving Elijah-Hughes, 20, East Moline.

The department contends Elijah-Hughes was the driver and accused him of striking a police vehicle as he attempted to flee. Detectives disabled the Malibu, and said they found a 9mm Springfield pistol inside.

Cole ran away but was captured after a short chase, the department said. During that chase, he allegedly threw away a 9mm Glock pistol that the department said was stolen from Davenport.

The marijuana and $7,000 was recovered when the Malibu was searched, the department said.

Both men made their first appearances Wednesday, according to Rock Island County court records. They were each charged with a count of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis over 500 grams.

Elijah-Hughes and Cole were being held on cash-only $100,000 bonds, according to court records. Their next court dates are set for May 26.

Court records also listed Elijah-Hughes as living in Rock Island.

