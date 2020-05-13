Two arrested in Moline on gun and drug charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two men were arrested Tuesday, accused of illegally having guns and more than two pounds of marijuana when they encountered Moline police officers.

The incident began about 5 p.m. in an alley in the 1200 block of 15th Street, when a Chevrolet Malibu fled from officers of Moline’s Special Investigations Group, according to the Moline Police Department. The occupants allegedly were Alonzo Robert Cole, 22, Rock Island, and Thomas Erving Elijah-Hughes, 20, East Moline.

The department contends Elijah-Hughes was the driver and accused him of striking a police vehicle as he attempted to flee. Detectives disabled the Malibu, and said they found a 9mm Springfield pistol inside.

Cole ran away but was captured after a short chase, the department said. During that chase, he allegedly threw away a 9mm Glock pistol that the department said was stolen from Davenport.

The marijuana and $7,000 was recovered when the Malibu was searched, the department said.