Two arrested in relation to Monday shooting in Rock Island

Two men have been arrested in relation to a shooting in Rock Island Monday afternoon.

Rock Island Police responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 13th Avenue at 2:28 p.m. They found a vehicle with a bullet hole and spoke to witnesses who described the shooter and the vehicle used during the incident. That information was shared with nearby agencies and the vehicle was pulled over by Moline police. There were four people in the car, and one handgun.

Faisal Muglang, 23, of Silvis and Zaire Yusuf, 20, of Moline, were arrested in relation to the incident. Muglang is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Yusuf was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

More firearms were found at a residence in Silvis, where police executed a search warrant.

Yusuf was out on bond at the time of the incident for a pending armed robbery charge in Rock Island County.

