Two arrested on drug charges after leading Davenport police on high-speed chase

Two people were arrested on drug charges late Monday after leading Davenport police on a high-speed chase through the city that ended when officers used a PIT, or Pursuit Intervention Technique, to stop the vehicle.

Dajuan Demetrius Carrol, also known in Scott County District Court records as Dajuan Demetrius Carroll, 34, of Davenport, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of ecstasy, also known as methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Carrol also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, and felony eluding. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Carrol also is charged with driving while his license is suspended or revoked, and reckless driving.

Jasmine Jada Love, 21, of East Moline, is charged with possession of marijuana-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year, and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officers Jared Crow and Murphy Simms, at 11:42 p.m. officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu bearing Texas license plates in the area of East Dover Court and Brady Street.

When attempting to pull the vehicle over, the driver of the Malibu, Carrol, sped away leading officers on a chase through Davenport with speeds reaching in excess of 100 mph. Officers had to use a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop at East 46th Street and Grand Avenue.

During a search of the vehicle officers located 246.15 grams of marijuana in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

In a black bag found in the backseat of the vehicle directly behind the driver, officers seized another 80 grams of marijuana, 18.75 grams of ecstasy and 4 grams of crack cocaine.

Officers seized $3,050 in cash from Carrol

Both Carrol and Love were booked into the Scott County Jail.

During a first appearance hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers scheduled a preliminary hearing for Carrol for July 29 in district court. Sommers set Carrol’s bond at $15,000, cash only.

Love waived her preliminary hearing. Sommers scheduled an arraignment on the charges for Aug. 18 in district court. She was released from the Scott County Jail on her own recognizance.

Carrol’s criminal history includes pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm during a hearing Sept. 28, 2010, in Rock Island County Circuit Court. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Carrol was one of two men charged in a shooting in January 2010 at the Century Woods apartment complex that put a juvenile male in the hospital.

Carrol was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. According to circuit court electronic records, Carrol was to serve 85% before being placed on parole. He was given credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail while awaiting trial. A charge of home invasion, also a Class X felony, was dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.