Two charged in death of East Moline man

Two people have been charged in the Friday death of a 64-year-old East Moline man.

Kerry V. Clark, 60, and Precious N. Sims, 21, are charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count each of first-degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Clark and Sims were being held late Friday in the Scott County Jail. Bond is set at $1.5 million each.

Clark and Sims are awaiting a first appearance in Scott County District Court for extradition to Illinois.

East Moline Police Lt. Jason Kratt said officers were sent to 880 Avenue of the Cities to investigate a man who was unresponsive.

They found Rodney J. Griffin had suffered multiple stab wounds and had died, police said.

During the investigation, it was determined that Griffin’s vehicle was missing.

The vehicle was located in Davenport, and Clark and Sims were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

East Moline Police ask that anyone with information about the case to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.

