Two charged in death of East Moline man

MEG MCLAUGHLIN
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
East Moline police and Crime Scene Investigators are working what appears to be a death investigation inside the home of 880 Avenue of the Cities Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in East Moline. No details were available on scene.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
East Moline police and Crime Scene Investigators are working what appears to be a death investigation inside the home of 880 Avenue of the Cities Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in East Moline. No details were available on scene.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
During the investigation, it was determined that Griffin’s vehicle was missing.
The vehicle was located in Davenport, and Clark and Sims were taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
East Moline Police ask that anyone with information about the case to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.
