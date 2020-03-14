Two charged in death of Rock Island baby

A man and woman have been charged with murder in the death of a baby Monday in Rock Island.

Officers were called about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of 12th Avenue because an ambulance crew found the 4-month-old child unresponsive, according to a news release issued by Rock Island police. The boy's death is believed to have occurred around 8 p.m. Monday.

The baby had multiple fractures and died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to a news release from the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office. Tanda Allee, 23, and Mateo Williams, 20, of Rock Island, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Each is in the Rock Island County Jail, held on $2 million bail, according to the state's attorney's office.

Another child was removed from the residence where the infant was found and placed in foster care, according to the state's attorney's release. No obvious injuries were found on the older child, but the investigation is ongoing.

