Two charged in robbery, beating at Wide River Winery, Davenport

A man on parole in Iowa until 2025 for robbery convictions and a woman are facing a life sentence in prison after they were charged Thursday night with robbing the Wide River Winery and beating the female employee around 5:30 p.m. that evening.

The winery is located at 1128 Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport.

Christopher Lavelle MItchell, 35, and Emilee Rose Haberling 20, are charged with one count each of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

First-degree kidnapping under Iowa law carries a mandatory life sentence in prison, while first-degree robbery carries a mandatory 25-year prison sentence, 70%, or 17½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Haberling also is charged with first-degree theft, which carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing 911 communications.

Each also is charged with misdemeanor harassment of public officials and interference with official acts.

Eric Sergesketter, who owns a nearby establishment, said one of his workers told him that something was going on at the winery.

They could hear the woman screaming and could see that she was bleeding.

"She was able to escape the attack," he said. "She got bloodied pretty good. She had blood dripping down her face and neck. By the time I got outside, we ran over there and already there was an officer with her. "

Mitchell and Haberling may be the ones who smashed one of the windows of the winery recently in order to burglarize the place, Sergesketter said. However, the alarms sounded and they took off.

"The good thing about this is she was able to get out of it," he said. "She was still walking, talking, and breathing.

"But the fact that this happened in broad daylight, and in a nice part of town," he added. "Everyone was enjoying a nice casual Thursday evening and suddenly this happens."

Mitchell is on parole until February 28, 2025, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records. The new charges come just about four months after he was released from prison.

On Jan. 22, 2004, Mitchell was sentenced to two years on deferred judgement and two years probation after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary with one of those occurring on May 5, 2003, and the other two on Oct. 29, 2003. He also had pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.

He violated his probation and was sentenced to five years in prison for the burglary convictions and two years in prison on the other charge. The sentences were to run concurrently.

He was paroled on April 27, 2006.

On May 12, 2006, Davenport Police arrested Mitchell on two counts of first-degree robbery. In both cases he pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of second-degree robbery.

His parole in the earlier case was revoked and he was sentenced to prison for the robberies.

Michell was placed on work release on Dec. 16, and on parole on March 2.

They are both being held without bond in Scott County Jail.

