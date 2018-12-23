Two people have been charged with trafficking in crack cocaine after being arrested early Saturday by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies.
Brandie Lynne Marie Kirksey, 27, of 2501 24th Ave., Rock Island, and Joshua Terrell Porter, 24, of 743 22nd St., East Moline, each are charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 40 grams of cocaine base or “crack” cocaine.
The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Kirksey and Porter also are charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
They also are facing one count each of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of cannabidiol, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the arrest affidavits, Kirksey was driving her blue Volkswagen Passat in the 1700 block of 214th Street, rural Davenport, when a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy pulled her car over for illegal window tint on the front windows.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Sheriff’s Deputy Eric George, there was a strong odor of marijuana and alcohol emanating from the vehicle and green leafy buds were in plain view on the center console.
During a probable cause search of the car deputies found a baggy in a compartment under the steering wheel. The baggy contained a white rock-like substance that tested positive for cocaine base, or “crack” cocaine. The crack weighed 4.5 grams.
A plastic grocery bag was found in the driver’s side door pocket that contained several small baggies that had white residue inside that also tested positive for cocaine.
A small plastic jar containing more baggies with white residue was located in the same compartment in which deputies found the cocaine base.
In the center console deputies found a scale. A red bag in the back seat of the car contained a “cutting” agent that is commonly sued when distributing cocaine. The baggies, scale and the amount of cocaine base indicates the intention to distribute crack cocaine, according to the affidavits.
Deputies also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Kirksey and Porter were booked into the Scott County Jail early Saturday and released on their own recognizance. Both have hearings in Scott County District Court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 11.