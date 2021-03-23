Two correctional staff killed in attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary

State corrections officials say they are investigating the assault, which took place in the prison infirmary.

The inmate was restrained by other security staff, and staff attempted first aid on the two injured until paramedics arrived, the department said. Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – which is part of the Iowa Department of Public Safety -- are investigating along with corrections agency officials.

AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan, the union representing the employees, also issued a statement:

"No one should ever have to go to work and worry about whether they will come home or not. Unfortunately for two Iowans who had committed their lives to keeping our communities safe, they won’t be going home tonight ... We don’t have all the information yet about what happened this morning, but as more information becomes available, we will have more to say about how we can ensure this never, ever, ever happens again."

Sen. Todd Taylor, Ranking Member of the Justice System Appropriations Subcommittee also issued a statement:

“The death of two prison employees at the Anamosa State Penitentiary is a horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, neighbors and co-workers. In addition to ensuring that justice is served, we must also ensure that state leaders address chronic understaffing and other systemic problems at our prisons before we have more deaths.”

