Two critically injured in three-vehicle crash on I-80

Two people suffered critical injuries in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Middle Road and the LeClaire city limits, Scott County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Leonard said.

Leonard said the Scott County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at 4:46 p.m. regarding a crash at mile marker 303 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80.

The initial call came in as a three-vehicle crash, and when officers arrived on the scene they found two critically injured occupants in the first car struck, a 2018 Mercedes Benz.

One of the occupants of the Mercedes was taken by MedForce Aeromedical Transport to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. The other occupant of the Mercedes was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Their conditions were not available late Tuesday.

Leonard said the investigation indicated the Mercedes was slowed or stopped in the roadway when it was struck from the rear by a 2007 GMC pickup. A 2018 Honda CRV then struck the rear of the pickup.

There was no report of injuries to the occupants of the pickup or CRV.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were LeClaire Police, LeClaire Fire, Bettendorf Police, Bettendorf Fire, Iowa Department of Transportation and the Iowa State Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.