Two Davenport brothers accused of peddling meth, heroin and cocaine

Bettendorf Police arrested two brothers on Tuesday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

The arrests of Jeremy Ernest Woods, 49, and Douglas Raymond Woods, 54, are the latest arrests made in an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation being conducted jointly by Davenport and Bettendorf Police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit.

Jeremy Woods is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of heroin. Each of the charges is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Jeremy Woods also is charged with count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 100 grams of cocaine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He also is charged with two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law and one count of second-degree theft. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Douglas Woods is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth, and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Joshua Paul, at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday officers served a search warrant at 1604 W. 4th St., Davenport.

Police made contact with Jeremy Woods away from the residence.

During a search of the house, officers located drugs belonging to Jeremy Woods including 100 grams of crystal meth, also known as “Ice,” in five prepackaged bags, 13.8 grams of heroin in three prepackaged bags and 7.4 grams of cocaine in six individually packaged bags. Officers also seized two digital scales and $1,066 in cash.

Officers also located on the property a 2010 Toyota Corolla with no license plates with a value of $3,500 that was reported stolen in 2018.

In the bedroom belonging to Douglas Woods officers located and seized 14.46 grams of meth and a digital scale.

Police have said that the normal dose of methamphetamine and heroin is one-tenth of a gram, meaning that Jeremy Woods had 1,000 doses of meth and 138 doses of heroin. Douglas Woods was in possession of 144.6 doses of meth.

During a post-Miranda interview Jeremy Woods admitted to selling the drugs. Douglas Woods did not wish to speak to officers.

Douglas Woods currently is serving two years on probation with special conditions in Rock Island County. On April 15, 2021, Douglas Woods pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that can carry a prison sentence of two to five years.

During a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Stephen Wing set bond for each of the men at $25,000, cash or surety. Jeremy Woods was released from the Scott County Jail on Wednesday after posting 10% of the bond through a bonding company. Douglas Woods remained Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail.

Wing scheduled a preliminary hearing in each of the cases for Dec. 22.