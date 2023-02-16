A federal jury on Wednesday found two members of the Davenport-based street gang Savage Life Boys guilty of racketeering and weapons charges after an eight-day trial in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 26, was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, in this case a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun.

At the time he was indicted on racketeering and weapons charges with his fellow gang members, Quinn was serving a four-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty June 15, 2020, to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Quinn was found in possession of a Colt 38-Special revolver. He was sentenced in that case on Dec. 22, 2020.

According to U.S. Bureau of Prisons electronic records, Quinn was to be released from prison in that case on May 27 of this year to begin serving three years on supervised release.

Dimetri Alexander Smith, 30, was found guilty of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, two counts of using or carrying a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Sentencing for the two men will be scheduled at a later date by U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger, who presided over the case.

Quinn, also known as also known as “Fat Boy” or “Fat Boi,” and Alexander, also known as “Metri,” were part of the five-man gang that included Austin Zachary Ruiz, 28, also known as “Ace,” Olajuwan Hakeem Culbreath, 27, also known as “Wan” or “Bang,” and Darion Daquan Gardner, 27, also known as “Lil man.”

A total of 18 criminal charges were filed against some or all of the men.

According to the second superseding indictment filed Jan. 12, 2022, the gang maintained authority over territory they claimed, and their profits derived from illegal activity by using intimidation, threats of violence and violence. Victims and witnesses were intimidated through threats of violence. And the gang committed acts of violence against members of rival street gangs, such as Zone Fifth, Black Savage and other rivals.

The adult members of the gang used juveniles to commit crimes. The members sold drugs such as ecstasy, crack cocaine and marijuana, and committed or planned to commit acts of violence against other drug dealers, including acts of murder.

On Feb. 12, 2017, gang members went to a concert at the Hotel Davenport, which was at 53rd Street and Welcome Way but has since been razed. Gardner and several other Savage Life Boys started a fight with a person they believed had disrespected their gang.

Gardner fired several shots. Marques Cotton, 29, of Peoria, was killed, and another man was wounded.

On July 27, 2022, Gardner pleaded guilty to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing a death through use of a firearm, and attempted murder through use of a firearm.

During a sentencing hearing Nov. 29, 2022, in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Ebinger sentenced Gardner to 450 months, or 37 ½ years, in prison. Gardner will have to serve five years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence. According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Gardner is serving his sentence in United States Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky. His scheduled release date is Dec. 14, 2057.

It is Gardner’s third stint in federal prison.

Before the killing of Cotton, Gardner had served 2 ½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of fugitive in possession of a firearm. Gardner was arrested on the charge on March 6, 2015, according to U.S. District Court, Davenport, electronic records. He pleaded guilty to the charge on June 30, 2015, and on Nov. 19, 2015, he was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison to be followed by three years on supervised release.

On May 19, 2017, Gardner was arrested on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to that charge on Nov. 9, 2017, and on April 5, 2018, he was sentenced to 80 months, or six years and eight months, in federal prison.

It was while he was serving his second sentence that federal authorities filed racketeering and weapons charges against Gardner and his fellow gang members.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Ruiz pleaded guilty Jan. 24, 2022, to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, two counts of use and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Culbreath pleaded guilty May 25, 2022, to one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and use and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He also is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Peoria Police Department and federal authorities.