Davenport police are continuing to investigate a shots fired incident Monday afternoon that damaged two homes.
Police responded just before 1 p.m. to the area of 14th and Iowa streets. Preliminary information described two groups of people initially arguing and then shots were fired.
Officers canvased the area and found shell casings in the 300 block of East 15th Street in the south alley and casings near the intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard and Iowa Street.
A home in the 300 block of East 13th Street and one in the 300 block of Kirkwood Boulevard were damaged by gun fire. No injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on the incident; no other information was released Tuesday.