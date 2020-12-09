Two Davenport men arrested for cooking meth

Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit have arrested two men for cooking methamphetamine.
James Richard Dugan Jr., 44, and Randy Michael Dugan, 29, both of Davenport, were arrested Monday after agents served a search warrant at their apartment in the 6000 block of Appomattox Road.
Both men are charged with possession of not more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to possess or distribute, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Each also is charged with possession of lithium, possession of pseudoephedrine, possession of petroleum distillates and possession of sodium hydroxide. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
James Dugan also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third offense for possessing two doses of LSD. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Randy Dugan also is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence in the county Jail of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Jacob Turner, according to the National Precursor Log Exchange, or NPLEx, James Dugan purchased pseudoephedrine 22 times, or a total of 49.44 grams, between Nov. 21, 2019, and Aug. 30, 2020. He also had been blocked five times from purchasing the drug. Dugan either purchased or attempted to purchase the drug about three times each month.
Randy Dugan purchased pseudoephedrine 18 times, or a total of 48.96 grams, between Dec. 2, 2019, and Nov. 29, 2020. He also had been blocked from purchasing the drug three times.
During the search of the Dugan’s apartment, agents seized a PowerAid bottle containing solvent soaked in paper towels, two packages of pseudoephedrine blister packs, one 16-ounce bottle of sodium hydroxide, one 12-ounce bottle of ISO-Heet, one 32-ounce bottle of sulfuric acid, one 16-ounce bottle of an unknown solvent, two stripped lithium AA batteries inside PowerAid bottles, and two metal tins containing methamphetamine residue and Ziploc bags.
James Dugan was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000 cash or surety. He also has a hold placed on him out of Mercer County, Illinois.
Randy Dugan was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 18 in Scott County District Court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.