Two Davenport men arrested for cooking meth

Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit have arrested two men for cooking methamphetamine.

James Richard Dugan Jr., 44, and Randy Michael Dugan, 29, both of Davenport, were arrested Monday after agents served a search warrant at their apartment in the 6000 block of Appomattox Road.

Both men are charged with possession of not more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to possess or distribute, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Each also is charged with possession of lithium, possession of pseudoephedrine, possession of petroleum distillates and possession of sodium hydroxide. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

James Dugan also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third offense for possessing two doses of LSD. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Randy Dugan also is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence in the county Jail of up to one year.