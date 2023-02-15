Two Davenport men, one of whom was released from federal prison in October, have been arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana.

Stephen Lamar Stokes Sr., 32, and Tommie Chester Moore Jr., 31, were arrested Friday at their Davenport home by Bettendorf Police and members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit.

The men were arrested in connection with a continuing narcotics investigation being conducted by Bettendorf and Davenport Police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

Stokes is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Stokes also is charged with one count of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and possession of a controlled substance-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Moore is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Moore also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and two violations of Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each of which is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years. He also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Officers Joshua Paul and Wyatt Flickinger, at 3 p.m. Friday, officers served a search warrant at the men’s home in the 600 block of East 15th Street in Davenport.

According to the affidavits related to the arrest of Stokes, he was located in a 2017 Nissan Altima. Officers seized 14.66 grams of methamphetamine, $1,600 in cash, three Adderall pills, 5 ½ amphetamine pills, and pieces of several other pills. All of the pills were located together in a plastic bag.

Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal dose of methamphetamine, meaning officers seized 146.6 doses of meth.

According to the arrest affidavits for Moore, officers located in a kitchen cupboard two large plastic bags containing 324 grams, or about .72 of a pound, of marijuana. There was another 14.5 grams of marijuana on the kitchen counter next to a digital scale.

Also located in a kitchen cupboard were financial records and a plastic bag that contained pills on which were stamped “M30.” Police have said that these pills are made to imitate oxycodone pills but often contain fentanyl.

In another kitchen cupboard officers located a plastic bag containing 48 grams of an unknown tan powder with what appeared to be some crushed up pills.

Officers also located 1 gram of cocaine in the bathroom.

Located in Moore’s bedroom was a plastic bag that contained 50 ecstasy pills, or 40.6 grams.

During a post-Miranda interview, Moore admitted ownership of the cocaine, but denied knowledge of the rest of the drugs.

The M30 pills and the brown powder were sent to the crime lab of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for analysis. No charges have been filed for those substances as officers are awaiting test results.

Both men were booked into the Scott County Jail on Friday.

Stokes was released from the jail Saturday after posting a $5,000 cash bond. During a first appearance on his charges held Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers scheduled a preliminary hearing for Stokes’ case for Feb. 21.

Moore was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $20,000. During a first appearance on the charges held Saturday in District Court, Magistrate Sommers also scheduled a preliminary hearing in Moore’s case for Feb. 21. Moore also has made a motion for bond reduction. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for March 7.

On Feb. 23, 2016, Stokes pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Davenport, to two counts of heroin trafficking.

On June 8, 2016, U.S. District Judge James Gritzner sentenced Stokes to 46 months, or three years and 10 months, in federal prison on each count to be served concurrently, or at the same time. Stokes also was ordered to serve three years on federal supervised release after he completed his prison term.

Stokes violated his supervised release and in November of 2021 was sent back to federal prison for one year with credit for time served while awaiting a revocation hearing.

Stokes was released from the U.S. Bureau of prisons on Oct. 31, 2022, less than four months ago. He was not required to serve any additional time on supervised release.