Two Davenport men face federal child pornography charges

Two Davenport men are facing federal child pornography charges after federal prosecutors took over their cases that initially were filed in Scott County District Court.

David Michael Woods, 49, is charged with two counts of production of child pornography and one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Jason Richard Heider, 46, is charged with one count each of production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Federal authorities arrested both men Tuesday. Each is being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending trial.

During an arraignment hearing Friday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, District Judge Stephen Jackson scheduled a trial date of May 31 for both men.

Woods was arrested Feb. 16, 2021, on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse filed against him in Scott County District Court by Davenport Police. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

The charges allege that Woods sexually abused a 12-year-old victim multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021, according to court documents. Shortly after being arrested, Woods was released on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Woods was arrested again on June 22, 2021, on two counts of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor involving the same victim. Both of those charges also are Class C felonies. His bond in that case was set at $500,000, cash only.

Heider was arrested Sept. 30, 2021, on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Evan Obert, Heider committed sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old victim, while another person aided and abetted the act by being present and taking photographs of the act. Heider was in possession of a cell phone that had messages admitting to the sex acts with the victim. The messages also discussed another person being present during the sex acts.

Heider had been in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $25,000, cash or surety.

Both men were in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial at the state level when federal authorities arrested them. Scott County authorities dismissed the state charges against the two men.

Both Woods and Heider are facing a federal prison sentences of 15-30 years for the production of child pornography charges. Each also faces a minimum prison sentence of 5-20 years for the distribution and receipt of child pornography charges. Each also faces up to 10 years for the possession of child pornography charges.

There is no parole in the federal system.

