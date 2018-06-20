Two Davenport men face numerous charges after a search of their home Tuesday night turned up crystal “ice” methamphetamine, packing materials, cash and guns, according to police.
Rodolfo Tellez Gutierrez, 35, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Wednesday on two counts of a controlled substance violation and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.
Louie Adan Gutierrez, 33, was booked on two counts of a controlled substance violation and one count each of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, failure to affix drug tax stamp, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
Both men have a preliminary hearing June 29.
Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport police executed a search warrant at the Gutierrez home in the 300 block of East 11th Street.
Police say Rodolfo Gutierrez was in possession of two clear plastic bags of crystal methamphetamine. Total weight of the bags was 2.7 grams, according to police.
He also had a clear plastic bag containing 4.4 grams of marijuana, according to police.
Louie Gutierrez was in possession of 139.4 grams of methamphetamine, according to police.
Police say he also had 13 different types of prescription pills for which he did not have a prescription. He also had a pistol, a double-barrel shotgun and a sawed off shotgun in his "living quarters," according to police.
The sawed off shotgun had a barrel length of less than 16-inches, which makes it an offensive weapon, according to police.
Louie Gutierrez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. He admitted to officers that he sells methamphetamine, according to police.
Officers also found packaging, drug notes, cash and digital scales, which police say is consistent with narcotics trafficking.