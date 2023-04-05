A Davenport woman currently on probation in both Scott and Rock Island counties for convictions for trafficking in meth and “crack” cocaine was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling methamphetamine, cocaine and “crack” while having three children in her home.

Amber Renae Woods, also known in Scott County District Court records as Amber Renee Woods and Amber Renea Woods, 34, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver 721 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Woods also is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine, and possession with the intent to deliver no more than 40 grams of cocaine base, known as “crack.” Each of the charges is a Class C felony that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

She also is facing three counts of child endangerment-meth exposure, and three counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Sgt. Joshua Paul, at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Woods’ home in the 1800 block of West 7th Street in Davenport.

Woods had been under investigation for drug trafficking.

Officers watched as Woods left her home. Officers followed her down the street and arrested her on warrants out of Scott County and Rock Island County for violating her probation on drug convictions.

During a post-Miranda interview, Woods told police she had “a lot” of drugs in her purse. Officers then seized 721 grams of methamphetamine, 73 grams of cocaine and 18 grams of “crack” cocaine. She also had $2,000.

Police have said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, meaning that Woods allegedly had 7,210 doses of meth in her possession.

Woods admitted to selling drug to a small number of people, while at her home she is the primary caretaker for three children, two 14-years old and one 13-years-old.

Woods is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday morning in Scott County District Court where a judge will set bond and schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Woods is currently on probation in Scott County until March 30, 2025, after pleading guilty in 2018 to a Class C felony charge of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth, and in a separate case pleading to an aggravated misdemeanor of accessory after the fact in a robbery.

In 2020 while on probation she pleaded guilty to two class C felony charges of possession with the intent to deliver ecstasy and possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Woods has violated her probation in each of those cases. Warrants for her arrest were issued Dec. 21, 2022.

On March 22, 2022, Woods was sentenced in Rock Island County Circuit Court to 30 months on probation after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to deliver between 1 and 15 grams of crack cocaine.

Under Illinois law the charge is a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years. She has violated her probation in that case and an arrest warrant was issued Jan. 25.

While police were arresting Woods, Christopher Patrick Carr, 32, of Davenport, arrived at her residence.

During a search of Carr officers seized a stolen Kimber Arms handgun valued at $500. Officers also seized 10 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and zip-lock plastic bags and a meth pipe.

In a post-Miranda interview Carr admitted to police that the plastic bags are to sell small quantities of meth and that he buys a quarter-ounce of meth at a time. Carr also admitted to police that he uses 1 gram of meth per day.

Carr is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth, a Class B felony. He also is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance-third offense, and violating Iowa drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony. He also is charged with fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

In a separate case, Carr is charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while barred. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Carr is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court where a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing and set bond.

Both Woods and Carr were being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail.